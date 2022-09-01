ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

China may be committing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang: U.N. report

U.N. human rights chief publishes findings minutes before term ends

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet speaks to media in her last press briefing on Aug. 25   © Reuters
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- China's human right abuses in Xinjiang could amount to crimes against humanity, according to a long-delayed report by the United Nations rights watchdog published just minutes before the high commissioner stepped down from office.

The report, which has been in the works for three years, has been at the center of controversy throughout Michelle Bachelet's term as international pressure mounted to independently investigate the alleged abuses against ethnic minorities in the western Chinese region.

