TOKYO -- China pulled out of talks with Japan just hours before a planned meeting between the countries' foreign ministers on the sidelines of an ASEAN gathering in Phnom Penh.

Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, told reporters in Beijing that the decision was made after the Group of Seven industrialized nations released a statement that raised concerns over China's reaction to a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.