International relations

China puts off Japan-focused expos, events after G7

Relations appear to cool after group's joint statement on Taiwan

Dalian Olympic Square shows no signs of construction on June 6, despite city organizers citing planned work at the venue for postponing a Japanese goods expo this weekend. (Photo by Shin Watanabe)
SHIN WATANABE and SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writers | China

DALIAN, China/BEIJING -- Chinese municipal authorities have suspended or canceled several events marking bilateral relations with Japan, in an apparent response to last month's Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, where G7 members were critical of China.

In the port city of Dalian, a state-backed expo showcasing Japanese goods was to run for four days through next Monday. But organizers have decided to postpone the exhibition until October, notifying participants of construction work needed at the plaza serving as the event's venue.

