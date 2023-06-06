China's 100-plus 'secret police stations' span from NY to Tokyo

NEW YORK/BEIJING/TOKYO -- China's alleged network of more than 100 covert overseas police stations faces growing scrutiny -- and sometimes tougher action -- from countries where they operate.

In one of the most prominent cases, the FBI in April announced the arrest of two Chinese Americans accused of operating an illegal overseas police station in New York City. It alleges that the two ran the office in collusion with the Chinese government, using it for "repressive activities" including harassing an activist living in California.