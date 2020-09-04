ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On International relations

India bans Tencent's PUBG Mobile game in latest app crackdown

China will gradually resume direct international flights to Beijing

China eyes military footing in Thailand, Myanmar and Pakistan: US

China dispatches top diplomatic duo to Europe in charm offensive

International relations

China's EU charm offensive spoiled by Czech speaker's Taiwan visit

President Tsai meets with Vystrcil, praising 'major step' for a new wave

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi leave after a joint news conference as part of a meeting in Berlin on Sept. 1.   © Reuters
YU NAKAMURA and TSUKASA HADANO, Nikkei staff writers | Taiwan

TAIPEI/BEIJING -- China's campaign to warm ties with Europe was tripped up again on Thursday as Czech Senate leader Milos Vystrcil met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei, pushing the contentious topic to the diplomatic forefront.  

Vystrcil is the Czech Republic's second-highest ranking official after President Milos Zeman. He arrived in Taiwan Sunday as part of a larger delegation, despite his country having no diplomatic ties with the self-ruled island.

"Like the Czech Republic, Taiwan has traveled a difficult road, opposing authoritarianism and fighting for democracy and freedom," Tsai told Vystrcil during their meeting.

In 1989, the country, called Czechoslovakia at the time, forced out its communist leadership through nonviolent protests in what came to be known as the Velvet Revolution. Former President Vaclav Havel, who led that movement, had advocated for Taiwan's acceptance by the global community.

"Senate President Vystrcil and his delegation members have taken a major step that will set off a different sort of new wave," Tsai said.

Czech Senate leader Milos Vystrcil, left, met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Sept. 3 in Taipei. The meeting is a setback for China, which is trying to strengthen ties with Europe. (Photo courtesy of Taiwan's Office of the President)

Vystrcil responded that the Czech Republic will "lead the European Union" on Taiwan.

The meeting comes on the heels of a Tuesday speech Vystrcil gave to Taiwanese lawmakers, where he proclaimed in Mandarin that "I am Taiwanese" -- invoking U.S. President John F. Kennedy's speech during the height of the Cold War, in which he said he was a Berliner.

China has been ramping up pressure on Taiwan, especially after a trip there last month by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, the highest-ranking American official to visit since Washington cut diplomatic ties to the island in 1979. Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said on Aug. 27 that China is conducting large-scale war exercises in the Taiwan Strait.

Still, these trips directly run counter to the "One China" principle, which asserts that the island is an inalienable part of a single China. Beijing is concerned about these trips turning into a wider trend.

Vystrcil's trip in particular was a tough blow, given the rapport China has enjoyed so far with the Czech Republic. In March 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping became the first sitting Chinese president to visit the country since they established diplomatic ties. Zeman also supports Xi's Belt and Road initiative, the infrastructure-building project that seeks to establish trade from Asia to Europe.

Vystrcil decided to visit Taiwan in May over Zeman's objections, in response to China's growing pressure on the island.

The senate leader "crossed a red line" with his trip, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday in Berlin.

But some say the rift between China and Europe has deepened. "No threat against an EU member state is acceptable and we express our solidarity with the Czech Republic," a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"Threats don't fit in here," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also said that day.

Meanwhile, the U.S. announced Monday that it will launch a new bilateral economic dialogue with Taiwan. It will hold a forum on strengthening ties on Friday.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close