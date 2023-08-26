China's Wang Yi pushes for multipolar world in return as foreign minister

BEIJING -- In the month since his unusual reappointment as China's foreign minister, Wang Yi has been at the forefront of President Xi Jinping's push to establish a rival diplomatic sphere to the U.S. and build a multipolar order.

That goal was on full display at this week's summit of the BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- in Johannesburg, where Xi said Wednesday: "International rules must be written and upheld jointly by all countries," not "dictated by those with the strongest muscles or the loudest voice."