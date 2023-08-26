ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

China's Wang Yi pushes for multipolar world in return as foreign minister

Disappearance of previous minister Qin Gang remains unexplained a month after removal

Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party's top foreign policy official, was reappointed as foreign minister last month. (Pool via Reuters)
YUKIO TAJIMA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- In the month since his unusual reappointment as China's foreign minister, Wang Yi has been at the forefront of President Xi Jinping's push to establish a rival diplomatic sphere to the U.S. and build a multipolar order.

That goal was on full display at this week's summit of the BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- in Johannesburg, where Xi said Wednesday: "International rules must be written and upheld jointly by all countries," not "dictated by those with the strongest muscles or the loudest voice."

