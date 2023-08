PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) -- China's foreign minister visited Cambodia over the weekend to reaffirm his country's commitment to the Southeast Asian country after its incumbent prime minister handed off the job to his son following a one-sided election last month, officials said.

Wang is the first foreign leader to visit Cambodia, days after Hun Sen's announcement that his 45-year-old son and the country's army chief, Hun Manet, is replacing him.