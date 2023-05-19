China's Xi pledges billions in loans to Central Asian nations

SHANGHAI -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday pledged 26 billion yuan ($3.7 billion) in fresh loans and grants to five Central Asian neighbors as Beijing looks to fill a void left by Russia in the resource-rich region.

The announcement came at the end of a two-day summit in the historic city of Xian -- once a starting point along the ancient Silk Road trading route -- with Xi unveiling a broader plan to beef up cooperation with the former Soviet states in infrastructure development, trade, energy and military exchanges.