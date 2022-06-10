China's Xinjiang faces 'risk of genocide': EU parliament

LONDON -- The European Parliament labeled the alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region as "crimes against humanity" and warned of "a serious risk of genocide," in a nonbinding vote on Thursday.

The joint motion was passed in a plenary session in Strasbourg, France. The vote is not binding and will not automatically change European Union policy.

The document stopped short of directly accusing Beijing of genocide. But it suggests Europe is moving toward the stance adopted by the U.S. as well as lawmakers in the U.K., France, Canada and elsewhere that designates the alleged Chinese practices toward the Uyghur ethnic group as "genocide."

The growing consensus among lawmakers on the matter could add pressure on their governments to take a stronger stance.

Official international courts have made no determinations on whether genocide is taking place, partly because China is not a party to a relevant statute. Beijing has long denied accusations of committing cultural genocide against Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

"The credible evidence about birth prevention measures and the separation of Uyghur children from their families amount to crimes against humanity and represent a serious risk of genocide," the parliament's resolution said.

The parliament "calls on the Chinese authorities to cease all government-sponsored programs of forced labor and mass forced sterilization."

The motion also urges the 27 EU member states "to swiftly adopt additional sanctions targeting high-ranking Chinese officials." The European text could be seen as an amalgamation of views among lawmakers from the 27 states.

The European Parliament vote was prompted by a leak in late May of what is believed to be Chinese government records describing a national mass detention program. The leak coincided with the six-day visit to China by U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, at Beijing's invitation.

It was the first country visit by someone in her position to China since 2005 and was framed as an opportunity for "direct discussions" rather than an investigation. Human rights advocates criticized her visit as a win for Beijing's propaganda efforts.