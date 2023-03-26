China's diplomatic faux pas pushes Manila back into U.S. arms

TOKYO -- Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made his first visit to Japan as the Philippines' president in early February, accompanied by around 240 businesspeople. During his five-day stay through Feb. 12 -- unusually long for a national leader -- he managed to secure $13 billion in commitments for investment and financial assistance from the Japanese public and private sectors.

At a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the two leaders agreed to simplify procedures to send the Japan Self-Defense Force (SDF) to the Philippines, as needed, for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.