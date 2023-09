TOKYO/HONG KONG -- The heated diplomatic clash between India and Canada is drawing scrutiny and fueling spin elsewhere in Asia, with Chinese government mouthpieces seizing upon the issue.

In the week since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced "credible allegations" that Indian agents were involved in the shooting death of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June -- a suggestion India called "absurd" -- Chinese state media have covered the feud extensively.