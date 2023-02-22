China's top diplomat set to meet Putin with Moscow summit in cards

BEIJING -- Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi arrived in Moscow, where he is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and reaffirm the two countries' relationship in the face of heightened tensions with the U.S.

Wang may speak with Putin about arranging a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the planning. The Moscow trip would be part of Beijing's push for multiparty peace talks aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine, the sources said.