China's warmer feelings toward Japan go unrequited

TOKYO -- 2020 will be a milestone year for Sino-Japanese relations as Chinese President Xi Jinping prepares to visit Japan as a state guest this spring.

The two countries are considering having Xi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sign a new political document in Tokyo to define future bilateral ties.

In recent years, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Japan has risen sharply and Chinese people's feelings about the country have improved. But the atmosphere surrounding Xi's visit remains subdued due to tensions in the East China Sea and other nagging issues.

The coronavirus outbreak in China adds an additional complication, at least in the short term. Over the long term, if Japan and China are to deepen ties, they need to do more to promote mutual understanding at the people-to-people level.

When Xi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang hold talks with Abe, they often refer to the number of Japanese and Chinese visitors to each other's countries and point out that they are unbalanced. The number of Chinese visitors to Japan has risen sharply since 2014, rising three and a half times between 2014 and 2018.

Sino-Japanese ties hit a postwar nadir after the Japanese government bought the Senkaku Islands from their private owner in 2012. The Senkakus, located in the East China Sea, are a group of uninhabited islets that China claims as its own and calls Diaoyu. The islands have been an irritant between the two countries for years.

Relations warmed somewhat after Abe visited China and held talks with Xi in 2014, but that has not translated to a rise in the number of Japanese visitors to the country, leading to a growing tourism imbalance. The gap is paralleled by a divergence in public sentiment in the two countries toward each other.

Genron NPO, a Japanese nonprofit organization, has conducted an annual opinion poll in Japan and China since 2005 to guage people's feelings toward their neighbor. The latest survey, published last October, indicated that the share of Chinese respondents with a favorable impression of Japan has soared after hitting a record low of 5.2% in 2013, reaching a new high of 45.9%.

In stark contrast, the share of Japanese with a favorable view of China stood at just 15% in 2019. Although that was an improvement from the record low of 6.8% in 2014, Japanese remain cool to their Chinese neighbors.

Another longer-term survey conducted by Japan's Cabinet Office shows that, broadly speaking, Japanese people's feelings toward China have gone through three phases over the past 40 years.

The annual government survey, The Public Opinion Survey on Diplomacy, has tracked Japanese people's feelings toward China since 1978, when the Sino-Japanese peace and friendship treaty was concluded.

For about 10 years after the document was signed, the share of Japanese who said they "feel affinity toward China" consistently exceeded the share who said they did not. This reflected a general mood of friendship between the two countries.

The atmosphere changed following the Chinese government's crackdown on pro-democracy student protesters in Tiananmen Square in 1989. That year, the percentage Japanese respondents expressing affinity toward China plunged, while feelings of alienation surged.

After Tiananmen, until 2003, the share of those with warm feelings toward China was roughly the same as the share of those ill disposed toward it. The "Tiananmen shock" was not a passing phenomenon but reflected a longer-term break in Japanese people's affinity for China.

Japanese people's warmth toward China fell further during 15 years from 2004 to 2019, with the percentage of those who do not feel an affinity toward China always exceeding the percentage of those who do.

Chinese feelings about Japan have been more volatile. In 2004, Japan's national soccer team was booed loudly by spectators during the final against China in the Asian Cup tournament, which was held in China. Japan won the championship and following the match, a Japanese Embassy car was attacked and Japanese flags were burned by an angry crowd.

The following year there were frequent anti-Japanese around the country. Then, in 2010, a Chinese fishing boat collided with two Japan Coast Guard patrol boats off the Senkaku Islands. In 2012, Japan nationalized the islands, drawing a strong backlash from China.

This series of events further chilled Japanese people's feelings toward China. The percentage of those saying they do not feel affinity for China has stayed above 70% since 2010.

Despite the poor public sentiment on the Japanese side, Sino-Japanese relations are much improved at the political level. Since the 2014 summit, the two countries have continued their dialogue and marked two milestones: the 45th anniversary in 2017 of the normalization of diplomatic ties, and the 40th anniversary in 2018 of the conclusion of the peace and friendship treaty.

Economic interdependence between the two countries has also deepened. China is Japan's biggest trading partner, while Japan is China's second-biggest trading partner.

Japan's Foreign Ministry has urged China to improve the situation in the East China Sea ahead of Xi's Japan visit this spring, warning that "if China's hardline attitude is not resolved, there will not be an atmosphere in which all the people of Japan are willing to welcome" the Chinese president.

Chinese government vessels continue to intrude into Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands and Beijing is still unilaterally developing gas fields in the East China Sea. According to the Japanese government, at least 15 Japanese nationals have been detained in China on espionage and other charges since 2015. If China does not address these issues, Japanese people's feelings toward China will not improve, Japanese government officials say.

Japan and China held a "high-level people-to-people and cultural exchange dialogue" for the first time in Tokyo last November to discuss how to promote mutual understanding between Japanese and Chinese.

Among the dialogue participants on the Japanese side were Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Koichi Hagiuda, the culture minister. China's team included State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Education Minister Chen Baosheng.

Noting that the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics will be held in Tokyo, the two countries agreed at the November meeting to make 2019 the "Japan-China cultural and sports exchanges promotion year."

Abe also conveyed to Xi in December a government decision to designate Japanese pop group Arashi as a goodwill ambassador to promote cultural and sports exchanges with China in 2020. Arashi has many fans in China. The Japanese government wants the boy band to engage in public diplomacy as a symbol of improving bilateral relations.

But if the battle between the U.S. and China for high-tech supremacy escalates, Japan will have no choice but to show the flag and side with the U.S., its most important ally. There are still concerns that Japan's relations with China might also worsen again at the political level.

"China's position is that leaders meet because relations are friendly, but it is important for Japan to maintain its stance that they meet because there are issues," said Tomoki Kamo, a Keio University professor familiar with Chinese politics.

A Japanese Foreign Ministry official once said: "Whether Sino-Japanese relations are good or bad is up to China, after all."

Although Japan has not made any significant concessions over the Senkaku issue, which became sore point between the two countries, Abe still managed to visit China in 2014 and bilateral ties began improving due to a decision by the Chinese leadership to put those ties on a sounder footing.

Diplomacy reflects national power, including military and economic capabilities. Big powers are more likely to take the initiative in diplomacy. Around 2010, there was talk that the U.S. and China, the two biggest powers, dubbed the G-2, should lead international order.

If relations between the U.S. and China become much closer, there is little room for Japan to butt in. But the U.S. and China are now locked in confrontation over trade and other issues. For China, the diplomatic value of Japan has risen. The Japanese government should take advantage of this opportunity to build relations with China properly.