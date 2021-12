Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

FRANKFURT, Germany -- Major German auto parts manufacturer Continental has reportedly been pressured by the Chinese government to stop using components produced in Lithuania.

German tire company Continental is facing pressure from China over the use of parts made in Lithuania. © Reuters

Diplomatic spat over Taiwan spills over to global auto supply chain

China said to arm-twist Continental on Lithuania business

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30