ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

China sentences Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years

Verdict shows Beijing stepping up pressure ahead of Huawei's Meng Wanzhou ruling

China detained entrepreneur Michael Spavor in 2018 after Canada arrested a Huawei executive.   © AP
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- A Chinese court on Wednesday sentenced Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage in a highly controversial case that has soured bilateral relations.

The Dandong intermediate people's court said in a statement posted its website that it also fined Spavor 50,000 yuan ($7,715), ordered the confiscation of personal property, and deportation. It is not clear whether he will be deported before the end of his imprisonment.

Spavor, who worked and lived in China, has been detained along with fellow countryman Michael Kovrig since December 2018. The case is widely seen as retaliation by Beijing against the detention of Huawei Technologies' chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou months earlier in Canada. Extradition hearings for Meng are in their final few weeks ahead of a ruling on whether she will be sent to the U.S.

Wednesday's ruling by the court in Dandong, a coastal city near the border with North Korea, found Spavor guilty of "illegally providing state secrets."

The sentence came a day after another Canadian Robert Schellenberg was sentenced to death by another Chinese court for drug smuggling. Canada's Foreign Minister Marc Garneau condemned the decision, calling it a "cruel and inhumane punishment" and vowed to engage with Beijing for clemency.

Canada's ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, said he interpreted the sentence to mean Spavor will be deported after serving his prison term, according to Reuters. Barton added that Canada is disappointed with the length of the sentence.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more