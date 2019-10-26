China slams Pence speech as 'full of bias and lies'

BEIJING -- China on Friday rebuked U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's criticisms over its treatment of the Muslim Uighur minority, stressing that it will not tolerate foreign intervention on domestic issues such as Hong Kong.

Pence "intentionally misrepresented China's social system, human rights and religious conditions, and wantonly criticized China's domestic and foreign policies," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press briefing, adding that his remarks "are full of political bias and lies."

Hua said the most important standard for human rights in China was whether the Chinese people were satisfied. "As the country advances in leaps and bounds, the Chinese people have an increasingly stronger sense of happiness and fulfillment," she said. "Our government attaches high importance to protecting and advancing human rights."

Regarding Pence's support for the demonstrations in Hong Kong, Hua said the Chinese government will firmly protect its sovereignty, security and development interests. "Issues relating to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang are all China's domestic affairs where no external forces shall interfere," she said. Xinjiang is a northwestern region that is home to the Uighurs.

Hua said that the bilateral relationship between China and the U.S. "is not [a] zero-sum" game. She expressed an interest in bilateral dialogue to improve ties between the world's two largest economies, which have been engaged in a trade war since July 2018.

"We urge the U.S. to consider the fundamental interests of both countries and peoples [and] act on the basic tone of coordination, cooperation and stability, manage differences with mutual respect, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and work for steady progress in China-U.S. relations," she said.

Pence on Thursday slammed Beijing's policies regarding the Uighur minority and Hong Kong. "Millions of ethnic and religious minorities in China are struggling against the [Communist] Party's efforts to eradicate their religious and cultural identities," he said.

He also criticized the NBA for "acting like a wholly owned subsidiary of the authoritarian regime" in the aftermath of a pro-Hong Kong tweet by a Houston Rockets executive.

"American corporations should stand up for American values here at home and around the world," he said.