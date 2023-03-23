China slashing foreign subscriber access to key research database

HONG KONG -- Foreign universities and research institutions say their access to China's largest academic database is about to be cut, deepening concerns that researching the country will become even tougher as Beijing tightens data security.

Libraries around the world -- including those at City University of Hong Kong, the University of California, San Diego and Taiwan's Institute of Chinese Literature and Philosophy -- have been notified that their access to China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI) will be curtailed from April 1 as the company moves to ensure that its "cross-border services are in compliance with the law."