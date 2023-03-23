ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

China slashing foreign subscriber access to key research database

China National Knowledge Infrastructure is critical tool for scholars studying country

China National Knowledge Infrastructure supplies online databases with thousands of research papers and documents about China.    © AP
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Foreign universities and research institutions say their access to China's largest academic database is about to be cut, deepening concerns that researching the country will become even tougher as Beijing tightens data security.

Libraries around the world -- including those at City University of Hong Kong, the University of California, San Diego and Taiwan's Institute of Chinese Literature and Philosophy -- have been notified that their access to China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI) will be curtailed from April 1 as the company moves to ensure that its "cross-border services are in compliance with the law."

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close