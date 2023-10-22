ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

China snaps up ASEAN's green, digital investment opportunities

U.S., U.K., France, Australia also join bloc's new projects: Indonesia minister

Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Pahala Mansury speaks to Nikkei Asia in Jakarta on Oct. 5. (Photo by Nana Shibata)
NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- China is making fresh investments in key business projects in ASEAN nations, leading the world's economic powers that seek more involvement in the emerging region, Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Pahala Mansury told Nikkei Asia.

In early September, Indonesia, this year's ASEAN chair, hosted a "flagship" event, the first ASEAN-Indo-Pacific Forum (AIPF), on the sidelines of the bloc's summit meetings in Jakarta, aiming to mobilize public and private funding to foster more economic cooperation and development and reduce geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

