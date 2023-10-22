China snaps up ASEAN's green, digital investment opportunities

JAKARTA -- China is making fresh investments in key business projects in ASEAN nations, leading the world's economic powers that seek more involvement in the emerging region, Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Pahala Mansury told Nikkei Asia.

In early September, Indonesia, this year's ASEAN chair, hosted a "flagship" event, the first ASEAN-Indo-Pacific Forum (AIPF), on the sidelines of the bloc's summit meetings in Jakarta, aiming to mobilize public and private funding to foster more economic cooperation and development and reduce geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.