ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On International relations

'Hacker armies' linked to China and Russia ramp up cyberattacks

Turkish plan to make Hagia Sophia a mosque splits friends and foes

Election seen behind Trump's possible Communist Party travel ban

Trump's looming Huawei ban puts 800 Japanese companies on the spot

International relations

China survey ship extends foray near southern Japan islet

Beijing ignores Tokyo's request to cease activity off Okinotori

China claims the Japan-administered Okinotori islet is a reef with no exclusive economic zone protections.   © Reuters
TSUKASA HADANO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

BEIJING -- A Chinese survey ship has operated near a southern Japanese islet without prior authorization for more than a week, further heightening bilateral maritime tensions.

The Dayang oceanic research vessel was spotted once again Friday in the exclusive economic zone surrounding Okinotori, a Japanese-administered atoll and its southernmost territory, the Japan Coast Guard reported. The ship has been operating almost continuously in the area since July 9, with the only break occurring July 15.

The six consecutive days through July 14 is the longest stretch a Chinese survey ship has been observed in those waters since 2011. China has continuously ignored Japan's appeals to cease activities.

"If they are conducting scientific research, they need to immediately discontinue it," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters Friday.

A survey ship needs to obtain an administering government's permission before operating in a foreign EEZ, as stipulated by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The Japanese embassy in Beijing has asked China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cease the survey, citing the convention.

"Survey activities without prior consent is a violation of international law," said the embassy.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said Friday that China does not need permission to approach Okinotori, characterizing it as an isolated "reef" that does not meet the definition of an island -- and therefore falling outside of EEZ protections under the U.N. convention.

The Japanese government has consistently maintained that Okinotori is an island.

The dispute surrounding Okinotori comes while China asserts its maritime presence near the Senkakus, a group of islets administered by Japan and claimed by China as Diaoyu.

The Japanese Coast Guard said four Chinese coast guard vessels moved through the contiguous zone surrounding the Senkakus on Friday. That marks the 95th consecutive day Chinese government ships have approached the Senkakus, the longest stretch since Japan nationalized the islets in 2012.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close