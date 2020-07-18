China survey ship extends foray near southern Japan islet

BEIJING -- A Chinese survey ship has operated near a southern Japanese islet without prior authorization for more than a week, further heightening bilateral maritime tensions.

The Dayang oceanic research vessel was spotted once again Friday in the exclusive economic zone surrounding Okinotori, a Japanese-administered atoll and its southernmost territory, the Japan Coast Guard reported. The ship has been operating almost continuously in the area since July 9, with the only break occurring July 15.

The six consecutive days through July 14 is the longest stretch a Chinese survey ship has been observed in those waters since 2011. China has continuously ignored Japan's appeals to cease activities.

"If they are conducting scientific research, they need to immediately discontinue it," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters Friday.

A survey ship needs to obtain an administering government's permission before operating in a foreign EEZ, as stipulated by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The Japanese embassy in Beijing has asked China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cease the survey, citing the convention.

"Survey activities without prior consent is a violation of international law," said the embassy.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said Friday that China does not need permission to approach Okinotori, characterizing it as an isolated "reef" that does not meet the definition of an island -- and therefore falling outside of EEZ protections under the U.N. convention.

The Japanese government has consistently maintained that Okinotori is an island.

The dispute surrounding Okinotori comes while China asserts its maritime presence near the Senkakus, a group of islets administered by Japan and claimed by China as Diaoyu.

The Japanese Coast Guard said four Chinese coast guard vessels moved through the contiguous zone surrounding the Senkakus on Friday. That marks the 95th consecutive day Chinese government ships have approached the Senkakus, the longest stretch since Japan nationalized the islets in 2012.