China to accept visa applications from Japanese expats

Beijing's move will help companies resume business activity

Japanese expats can apply for visas to return to China starting on Sept.1.   © Reuters
TSUKASA HADANO, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- The Chinese Embassy in Japan will begin accepting visa applications from holders of valid residence permits, it announced Saturday, paving the way for business professionals to return to the country.

The step will allow the reentry of Japanese expatriates who have temporarily returned to Japan but been unable to come back to China because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese embassies and consulates will start accepting applications Sept. 1. Family members will also be eligible.

People with expired residence permits will need invitations from local governments in China. PCR testing and 14-day quarantines are expected to be mandatory for those who enter.

Back in March, the Chinese government banned the entry of foreigners, including those with valid visas and resident permits, aiming to combat the virus.

China also suspended its visa waiver program covering stays by Japanese tourists. Japanese expats have not been able to return to China, hampering companies' efforts to resume business operations.

China had already introduced measures to give workers from Japanese companies priority to enter. But these applied only to a limited number of businesses.

