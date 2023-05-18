ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

China to convene Central Asian leaders to counter G-7 summit

Xi aims to bolster ties on security, Belt and Road projects

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met ahead of a China-Central Asia summit on Wednesday.   © Reuters
YUKIO TAJIMA, Nikkei staff writer | China

XI'AN, China -- China is hosting the first face-to-face summit meeting with the leaders of five Central Asian countries this week, hoping to strengthen relationships in the region to counteract this week's Group of Seven industrialized nations summit in Hiroshima.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in Xi'an on Thursday and Friday, with a joint document pledging cooperation to be signed. This is the first such summit meeting since China and the five countries established diplomatic ties in 1992.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close