ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
International relations

China to fund $940m Philippine railway linking former US bases

Beijing pledges to donate vaccines on top of infrastructure support

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi bump elbows during a meeting in Manila on Jan. 16.   © Reuters
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- The Philippines and China have sealed a deal for a $940 million freight railway project that will link two former U.S. military bases in the Philippines, the Chinese Embassy in Manila said on Saturday.

The railway represents the biggest Chinese government-funded project in the Philippines to date and underlines Beijing's growing role as Manila's infrastructure funder under President Rodrigo Duterte's administration.

"Our cooperation continues! China and the Philippines just signed the commercial contract for the Subic-Clark railway project," Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said on Facebook.

Huang's announcement came during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to the Philippines, the last leg of a Southeast Asian tour that also included Myanmar, Indonesia and Brunei.

Wang's diplomatic engagements, which centered on pledges for infrastructure funding and coronavirus vaccine donations, came ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week.

Philippine government officials did not immediately respond to request for comments about the contract signing.

A file photo taken in 1986 shows U.S. aircrew preparing an F4 fighter for take off at Clark Air Base in the Philippines. The former base is now a special economic zone.   © Getty Images

The Chinese ambassador said the construction of the 71-kilometer, single-track freight railway will take 42 months. "Once completed, the railway will build resilient linkages between the commercial zones along the Subic-Clark corridor," Huang added. "Glad to see the improvement in logistic efficiency and other economic activities in the region."

Subic was the site of a former repair and supply base for the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet. Clark was a U.S. Air Force base. Both have been converted into economic and free port zones.

Official statements from Manila's Finance and Foreign Affairs departments did not specifically mention the contract signing for the railway project.

The Department of Finance said both countries "signed an agreement on economic and technical cooperation," which grants Manila 500 million yuan ($77 million) "to support the implementation of infrastructure projects and other development initiatives of the Duterte administration."

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, Wang said China planned to donate 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to the Philippines in line with President Xi Jinping's commitment to Duterte. The Philippines had earlier secured 25 million doses of Chinese company Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac.

A statement from Duterte's office said: "Foreign Minister Wang underscored China's commitment under President Xi Jinping to work closely with the Philippines to sustain the positive trajectory of the valued and special bilateral relations."

Ties between Manila and Beijing have improved since Duterte came to power in 2016. The Philippine president has won investment pledges and infrastructure funding from Beijing as he put both countries' South China Sea territorial dispute on the back burner.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close