China turns up pressure on Taiwan with record warplane dispatches

TAIPEI -- China is ramping up aerial incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone as it seeks to reinforce the message that it is prepared to take island by force.

Taiwan's defense ministry announced on Monday that a daily record of 56 Chinese warplanes, including 12 nuclear-capable bombers, had entered the southwest corner of its ADIZ. The 149 sorties in the first four days of October is a 27% increase from the number of flights logged in the whole of September.

Like any ADIZ, Taiwan's is in international airspace. But given China's intention to eventually seize control of its democratic neighbor, the move by Beijing is being interpreted as threat by both Taipei and Washington. What is unclear is why this is happening now.

"Taiwan must be vigilant," Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters on Tuesday. "China is increasingly over the top." Neither President Tsai Ing-wen nor Taiwan's foreign ministry have yet to publicly respond to Monday's incursions.

Ministry data, compiled by Washington-based defense analyst Gerald C. Brown, shows a growing number of Chinese bombers joining the flights, which typically enter the space between the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea. The ministry began releasing reports on Chinese flights into Taiwan's ADIZ in September 2000.

China's People's Liberation Army hasn't fought a war since 1979. The flights near Taiwanese airspace provide a training opportunity while also facilitating intelligence gathering, Brown said, adding that they also serve to probe Taiwan's air force for weakness while wearing it down as it scrambles jets to intercept Chinese aircraft.

Although China's primary motives remain unknown, Brown said, "What we can say with more certainty is that the PLA's goals towards Taiwan remain as stated, and it is growing in confidence."

The spike in flights comes between China's national day holiday on October 1, and Taiwan's on October 10. By dialing up pressure on Taiwan, Beijing is signaling increasing military strength to its domestic audience, while potentially undermining the celebration across the strait.

"The PRC's national day and the training cycle are important factors," said Bonnie Glaser, Asia program director at the German Marshall Fund in Washington, referring to China's official name, the People's Republic of China. "Of course, the flights are also intended to warn Taiwan and the U.S. not to cross Beijing's red lines."

"If the PRC believes it needs to send a stronger warning signal, among the options it could consider is flying in Taiwan's airspace or even over the main island, but I don't think it is building up to that," she added.

On Monday, China Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Hua Chunying offered a glimpse into which red lines are currently on Chinese officials' minds.

"The U.S. has been making negative moves by selling arms to Taiwan and strengthening official and military ties with Taiwan, including the launch of a $750 million arms sale plan to Taiwan, the landing of U.S. military aircraft in Taiwan and frequent sailing of US warships across the Taiwan Strait," Hua said. "These provocative moves undermine China-U.S. relations and regional peace and stability. China is firmly opposed to them and has taken necessary countermeasures."

While unfriendly Chinese aircraft have been making their presence felt to Taiwan's west, unofficial allies spent the weekend conducting exercises to its east, which may have been a factor in Monday's spike in Chinese aircraft.

The USS Ronald Reagan, USS Carl Vinson and HMS Queen Elizabeth were joined by Japan's helicopter destroyer JS Ise for exercises in the waters between Taiwan and Okinawa, according to a Monday release by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. Additional American, British and Japanese vessels were joined in the drills by ships from New Zealand, Canada and the Netherlands.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that American support for Taipei remains "rock solid."

"We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan," Psaki said. "We are also in touch privately, conveying clear messages through diplomatic channels. And that's probably the appropriate place for those."

The weekend's six-country naval exercises, plus this week's arrival of a group of French legislators to Taipei and Lithuania's ongoing feud with China over its closer ties with the island highlight the growing international support for Taiwan.

"Regional support from Taiwan is on the rise, and Tokyo, Seoul, Canberra and Paris are just some of the capitals that are speaking more loudly about Taiwan's geopolitical status," said Natasha Kassam, director of the public opinion and foreign policy program at the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

"For many countries, as relations with China become increasingly fraught, and China's military activities towards Taiwan continue to escalate, there is increasing support for Taiwan's plight," Kassam said. "This is also mirrored in public opinion in the region, where views towards China continue to sour but awareness and warmth towards Taiwan is on a more positive trajectory."

Tsai referred to the Chinese aerial incursions in an Foreign Affairs article published on Tuesday.

"Amid almost daily intrusions by the People's Liberation Army, our position on cross-strait relations remains constant: Taiwan will not bend to pressure, but nor will it turn adventurist, even when it accumulates support from the international community," the president wrote.