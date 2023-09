BEIJING/WASHINGTON -- China is performing a delicate balancing act in diplomacy by moving to improve ties with the U.S. while reaffirming cooperation with Russia, as it seeks to set up top-level meetings with both this fall.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met on Monday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York, expressing hope for healthy and stable relations and arguing that China's development is a gain rather than a risk to the U.S.