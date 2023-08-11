China walks line with Japan on group travel, Fukushima release

BEIJING -- China's decision to allow group travel to Japan as of Thursday could pave the way for more dialogue between the countries, but its strong opposition to the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant highlights the continued unpredictability of Sino-Japanese relations.

The return of the flow of people comes as both sides seek a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 leaders summit in India next month.