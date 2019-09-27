China weighs new political document ahead of Xi's visit to Japan

TOKYO -- China is considering issuing a "fifth political document," if conditions permit, during President Xi Jinping's state visit to Japan next spring, Kong Xuanyou, China's ambassador to Japan, told Nikkei.

China is open to any discussions with Japan over the document, Kong said.

China places importance on four political documents as the foundation of Sino-Japan relations: the Japan-China Joint Communique of 1972; the Japan-China Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1978; the Japan-China Joint Declaration of 1998 and the Joint Declaration on advancing relations of 2008.

The fifth document would lay the foundation for future relations between the countries, Kong said. The ambassador stressed that China and Japan will need to foster an awareness of being equal partners, rather than rivals, who intend to strengthen cooperation going forward.

Kong will mediate between China and Japan as the governments prepare for Xi's state visit. The first state visit to Japan by a Chinese president in 12 years will profoundly affect Sino-Japanese relations, Kong said.

The ambassador said the timing of Xi's visit to Japan still needs to be worked out and coordinated with the schedules of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako as well as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

But he added that there are hopes Xi can make the visit when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom. In Tokyo, the cherry blossoms usually reach their peak at the very end of March or in first few days of April.

Kong also said Vice President Wang Qishan will attend Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony on Oct. 22.