China woos Papua New Guinea with free trade push

SYDNEY/BEIJING -- China is bolstering economic ties with Papua New Guinea as the Pacific nation seeks to expand trade with the world's second-largest economy even while deepening military cooperation with the U.S.

The state-owned Bank of China (BOC) has opened its first representative office in Papua New Guinea. The office is a concrete step in Chinese President Xi Jinping's plans to "build a comprehensive strategic partnership with Papua New Guinea," BOC Chairman Ge Haijiao said in a speech at Port Moresby in early June.