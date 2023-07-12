ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

China woos Papua New Guinea with free trade push

Beijing leverages frustrations over economic ties with U.S., Australia

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with then-Papua New Guinean Prime Minister Peter O'Neill in Port Moresby in 2018.    © Reuters
RURIKA IMAHASHI and IORI KAWATE, Nikkei staff writers | China

SYDNEY/BEIJING -- China is bolstering economic ties with Papua New Guinea as the Pacific nation seeks to expand trade with the world's second-largest economy even while deepening military cooperation with the U.S.

The state-owned Bank of China (BOC) has opened its first representative office in Papua New Guinea. The office is a concrete step in Chinese President Xi Jinping's plans to "build a comprehensive strategic partnership with Papua New Guinea," BOC Chairman Ge Haijiao said in a speech at Port Moresby in early June.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more