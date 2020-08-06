Chinese loans to developing countries double in 4 years

TOKYO -- Chinese loans to 68 heavily indebted developing countries doubled in the four years through the end of 2018, matching the amount of World Bank lending to the same nations and giving Beijing greater global sway even before its handling of the coronavirus raised its stature.

The lending also puts the developing countries at greater risk of falling into a debt trap, which binds them to China's foreign policy goals, its diplomatic initiatives and infrastructure drives.

China's global influence, already powerful, is growing stronger among developing countries, many of which are now relying on Beijing for help in fighting off the novel coronavirus.

Data that China recently disclosed to the World Bank shows that China's total balance of lending to these nations reached $101.7 billion in 2018. The World Bank's lending balance to the same countries stood at $103.7 billion.

China's loan balance increased by 90% in the four years, compared to the World Bank's 40% and the International Monetary Fund's 10%.

People react after Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guellehas attends the launching ceremony of a housing construction project financially supported by China. © AFP/Jiji

Of the 68 countries, 26 had debt to China accounting for over 5% of their GDP. How does this translate to global influence? On the United Nations Commission on Human Rights, 14 of these nations supported the Hong Kong national security law, which Beijing imposed in June.

In addition, 14 of the countries had debt to China equivalent to over 10% of their GDP. In the African nation of Djibouti, debt to China reached 39% of GDP.

Chinese loans carry high interest rates that, based on the midterm average debt balance, average 3.5% despite relatively short loan periods. The rate is significantly higher than the IMF's 0.6% and World Bank's 1%.

Developing countries, however, choose expensive Chinese loans because the money does not come with fiscal discipline and other terms.