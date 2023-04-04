ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Chinese officials court Japan's top diplomat ahead of G-7 summit

Taiwan and Senkakus loom over efforts to warm bilateral ties

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, left, meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on April 2.   © Kyodo
TSUKASA HADANO, Nikkei staff writer | China

TOKYO -- China rolled out the red carpet for Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi during his weekend trip to Beijing, wooing its neighbor on trade and the economy before Hiroshima hosts the Group of Seven summit this May.

As China's ties with the U.S. fray, Chinese President Xi Jinping has been especially concerned that G-7 members will work together more closely in their response to Beijing. Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi first proposed the trip after last fall's twice-a-decade Communist Party congress, where he secured a seat on the party's Politburo.

