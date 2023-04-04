Chinese officials court Japan's top diplomat ahead of G-7 summit

TOKYO -- China rolled out the red carpet for Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi during his weekend trip to Beijing, wooing its neighbor on trade and the economy before Hiroshima hosts the Group of Seven summit this May.

As China's ties with the U.S. fray, Chinese President Xi Jinping has been especially concerned that G-7 members will work together more closely in their response to Beijing. Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi first proposed the trip after last fall's twice-a-decade Communist Party congress, where he secured a seat on the party's Politburo.