COLOMBO -- Sri Lanka is feeling the geopolitical squeeze between India and China, as a high-tech Chinese military survey vessel sails toward the strategically located but bankrupt Indian Ocean island nation.

New Delhi has signaled concern with Colombo over the ship's visit, but Sri Lanka has given the green light for it to dock at the Chinese-built and controlled Hambantota Port in the south. The Yuan Wang 5 is expected to arrive on Aug. 11 and depart on Aug. 17.