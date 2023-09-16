Cuba seeks to deepen ties with Beijing at G77+China summit

NEW YORK/BEIJING -- Leaders from the Group of 77 developing countries and China are meeting in Havana on Friday and Saturday, as Cuba seeks to deepen ties with Beijing and other emerging nations amid U.S. economic sanctions.

From China, Li Xi, a member of the powerful Politburo, is attending as a special envoy representing President Xi Jinping, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency. While the country maintains it is not an official G77 member state, Beijing has been actively involved in the bloc and has forged strong relations with developing countries.