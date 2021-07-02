Deal reached on global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%

TOKYO -- Negotiators from 130 nations and territories have reached a broad agreement on corporate taxation meant to halt a race to the bottom in tax rates and pin down borderless tech giants.

The proposed plan calls for a minimum tax rate of at least 15%. At the same time, a new digital tax would target about 100 tech companies that make at least 20 billion euros ($23.7 billion) in revenue with a profit margin of 10%.

A final agreement by leaders later this year would mark a turning point away from a trend of falling tax burdens on multinationals.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, made up of mostly advanced economies, on Thursday presented the agreement after working-level talks.

"The framework updates key elements of the century-old international tax system, which is no longer fit for purpose in a globalized and digitalized 21st century economy," the OECD said.

The U.S., China and India, which has rolled out its own digital tax, were part of the OECD statement,. The 130 countries and jurisdictions represent more than 90% of global gross domestic product. "A small group" of the tax debate's 139 members have yet to join the statement, the organization said.

Ireland, a prominent low-tax jurisdiction that has competed for global investment with a 12.5% corporate tax rate, is part of the discussions but not the statement.

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven nations meet at Lancaster House in London on June 5. © AP

Global financial chiefs and central bank governors will gather next week for a two-day Group of 20 meeting. There, the proposals discussed at the OECD will be presented for an agreement at the ministerial level.

Once the details are ironed out, the plan would be put forward for a final agreement by October, with the aim of putting it into force in 2023.

The global debate on a minimum corporate tax has been driven by the massive profits reaped by tech giants like Google parent Alphabet, Apple and Facebook. Critics say tech companies' scarcity of physical assets allows them to set up subsidiaries in low-tax jurisdictions and channel their digital earnings through there, paying less than they otherwise would have.

The profit margin at Amazon.com was less than 10% for the latest reporting period. There is an exception being considered that would open a company to the digital tax if a single business within the company makes 20 billion euros in revenue with a profit margin over 10%.