Denuclearization would bring prosperity in Northeast Asia: Moon

SEOUL (Kyodo) -- South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said Sunday achieving permanent peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula would contribute to the prosperity of Northeast Asia.

"Division is the biggest obstacle blocking our growth and prosperity and simultaneously is a tenacious barrier to permanent peace," Moon said in a ceremony commemorating the end of Japanese colonial rule 76 years ago.

"Although unification may take some more time, we can create a Korean Peninsula model in which the two Koreas coexist and contribute to the prosperity of Northeast Asia as a whole through denuclearization and permanent peace," said Moon.

In the 68 years since the 1950-1953 Korean War ended with an armistice, the two Koreas have technically remained in a state of war.

Inter-Korean communication lines were restored in late July after a 13-month-long shutdown, hinting at an improvement in ties. North Korea, however, has not taken part in regular talks with South Korea through the hotlines since Seoul started a joint drill with Washington on Tuesday.

In his last speech for Liberation Day, with his presidency ending next May, Moon also emphasized his country is always open for talks with Japan, not only on issues of historical tension but also on measures to respond to global issues such as the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

"For historical issues that need to be rectified, we will resolve them through actions and practices that are consistent with universal values and the standards of the international community," Moon said.

The president said he hopes to see Seoul and Tokyo set an example of the cooperation that is expected between neighbors, and overcome difficulties wisely.

Bilateral ties have sunk to the lowest in decades after South Korea's top court in 2018 ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Koreans who were forced into labor during the Japanese colonial era.

Relations were chilled further due to a feud over export controls in 2019.