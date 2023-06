SEOUL -- A row over inflammatory remarks by China's ambassador to South Korea has underscored Seoul's turn toward a more confrontational approach toward Beijing under President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The trouble began June 8 when Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming met with Lee Jae-myung, leader of the opposition Democratic Party, at the ambassador's official residence. The plan was for the two sides to come together to criticize Yoon's administration over its tilt toward the U.S. and Japan.