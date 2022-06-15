Dozens of countries condemn China over Xinjiang abuse claims

HONG KONG -- Nearly 50 nations are calling on China to address claims of widespread rights abuses in its western Xinjiang region and for the U.N.'s rights chief to publish a long-delayed report on the allegations.

The joint statement delivered to the United Nations Human Rights Council Tuesday comes after U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet was widely criticized for going ahead with a tightly-coordinated trip to Xinjiang last month.

Millions of the region's Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities have allegedly been subjected to abuses including torture, forced labor and arbitrary detention -- blasted by some critics as amounting to genocide.

Signed by 47 countries including Japan, Germany, Britain and the U.S., the statement said signatories "continue to be gravely concerned" about claims of a yearslong crackdown on cultural and religious practices in Xinjiang, which China denies outright.

"We are also concerned about reports of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, forced sterilization, sexual and gender-based violence, forced labor and forced separation of children from their parents by authorities," Paul Bekkers, the Dutch ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, told the rights council as he delivered the statement.

The letter urged China to "end the arbitrary detention of Muslim Uyghurs and persons belonging to other minorities" and to comply with its obligations under national and international human rights law.

Chen Xu, China's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, condemned the letter for spreading "lies and rumors to attack China," adding that Beijing "categorically rejects these allegations."

"The Human Rights Council has become increasingly politicized and confrontational, and disinformation has become rampant, which seriously runs counter to the original purpose of the Human Rights Council," Chen said

In a nonbinding vote Thursday, the European Parliament described claims of abuses in Xinjiang as "crimes against humanity" and warned of "a serious risk of genocide."

Next week, Washington was set to usher in a new law that would bar any goods produced in the region from entering the U.S. unless importers can prove they were not made using forced labor.

Researchers and rights groups have published detailed accounts alleging China's repression of the more than 12 million Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang.

Beijing denies the abuse claims and says that alleged internment camps are instead "vocational training facilities" aimed at combating religious extremism.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet gestures as she speaks to media after announcing she will not seek a second term at the Human Rights Council. © Reuters

Bachelet's visit to the region in May was widely criticized after she agreed to the tour without the unfettered access that her office had demanded from Beijing.

The trip, the first by a U.N. rights chief to China in 17 years, was the product of years of negotiations with the government, but Bachelet declined to describe it as an investigation.

"I have raised questions and concerns about the application of counterterrorism and de-radicalization measures and their broad application -- particularly their impact on the rights of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities," she told reporters after her visit.

Bachelet, who this week said she would not seek a second term for personal reasons, has also said her office's report would be further delayed because it had to be updated and shared first with the Chinese government. The report was supposed to have been published last year.

"She has ignored all these calls, recommendations and concerns over the trip," said Amnesty International's China researcher Alkan Akad. "It would be naive to think that she wasn't aware of these calls and concerns ... I think she was under pressure from various sides including the Chinese government."

China has said the report should not be published at all.

Tuesday's joint statement repeated calls for the report's release, echoing a recent letter signed by 40 international academics critical of Bachelet's trip.

"It is rare that an academic field arrives at the level of consensus that specialists in the study of Xinjiang have reached. While we disagree on some questions of why Beijing is enacting its atrocities in Xinjiang, we are unanimous in our understanding of what it is that the Chinese state is doing on the ground," the open letter said.

James Millward, a history professor at Georgetown University, said Bachelet's use of the Chinese government's terminology about deradicalization measures was a dangerous step backward.

"Her statement ... does not reflect the academic consensus," Millward, one of the signatories, told Nikkei Asia. "That consensus with lots of empirical data behind it, it was available for her and available to her staff."

Last week, a petition signed by more than 200 activist and human rights groups called for Bachelet's resignation in the wake of the trip.