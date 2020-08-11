ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On International relations

US and Taiwan tout 'democratic' effort on virus to China's chagrin

China sends fighter jets as US health chief visits Taiwan

Saudi Arabia pulls support for Pakistan as Kashmir tiff widens

US health chief offers Taiwan 'strong' support in landmark visit

International relations

Duterte takes Russia's offer of COVID vaccine after asking China

Philippine president says he volunteers to test Moscow's shot himself

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is reaching out to Russia and China for early access to coronavirus vaccines.   © AP
JUN ENDO, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- The Philippines will accept an offer for a pending Russian coronavirus vaccine once a supply becomes available, President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday, soon after he discussed a similar deal with China.

The Philippine leader even offered himself as a test subject for the Russian-made vaccine.

"I'll volunteer to take it in public," Duterte said. "I'll be the first to be experimented on."

Russia plans to approve a coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday. But because the candidate has not completed clinical trials, critics from Western nations question the product's safety.

Yet Duterte expressed gratitude Monday that Moscow is willing to share its supply with the Philippines.

"I'm very happy because Russia is our friend," he said. "They said they will give the vaccine." Duterte thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin by name.

Igor Khovaev, Russia's ambassador to the Philippines, told reporters Friday that Moscow has developed a "safe and effective" vaccine that is ready to be supplied. The Southeast Asian country is also a candidate to be a production site for the vaccine, Khovaev said.

Upon approval, mass production is to begin as early as September, with free injections available to health workers and other risk groups in October at the soonest.

Duterte expressed hope that Russia would provide the vaccine for free, unlike the U.S., which would expect compensation. But Moscow has stopped short of saying the supply would be free.

The Philippines has reported 136,638 COVID-19 infections, including a daily record 6,958 new cases Monday. The country has re-imposed tough restrictions on travel and other activity in Manila and elsewhere.

China represents the second prong of Duterte's vaccine diplomacy. During his state of the nation address in late July, Duterte revealed that he had asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to let the Philippines become one of the first recipients of a Chinese vaccine. Beijing has said it would give high priority to the request.

While Duterte is known for making friendly overtures toward China and Russia, the scramble to defeat the virus appears to have added urgency to this approach.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close