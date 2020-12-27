Duterte threatens to end US military pact if no vaccines

MANILA -- President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened the U.S. that the Philippines will end its oldest military alliance if millions of vaccines against COVID-19 are not delivered.

Facing strong domestic criticism over procurement delays, Duterte has tried to turn the Visiting Forces Agreement into a bargaining chip to secure COVID-19 vaccines from the U.S.

"If they fail to deliver a minimum of 20 million vaccines, they better get out -- no vaccine, no stay here," the president said on Saturday during a televised meeting with members of his cabinet and the national COVID-19 task force.

In November, Duterte agreed to extend by six months a 1998 agreement on stationing U.S. troops that is critical to Manila's mutual defense treaty with Washington. The president had unilaterally abrogated the agreement earlier in the year.

Duterte's threat comes with his administration taking fire for failing to seal a vaccine deal with Pfizer, while Southeast Asian neighbors such as Singapore and Indonesia progress towards deliveries.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said early in December that had been unable to secure 10 million doses of Pfizer vaccines with the help of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after Philippine health authorities "dropped the ball."

However, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said that there had never been a firm commitment from the U.S. pharmaceutical giant.

On Saturday, Duterte lashed out at the U.S. "Do not believe in that shit about America that they can deliver immediately," he said. "I've been with government -- I have dealt with them many times."

In July, Duterte urged Filipinos reeling from one of the world's longest lockdowns to be patient, and expressed hopes that the country will be "back to normal" by December with the availability of vaccines.

The Philippine president has previously favored vaccines from China and Russia, slamming "Western counties" for being "all profit, profit, profit."

So far, the Philippines has secured only 2.6 million doses from the U.K.'s AstraZeneca, and those are due to start delivery not later than May. The vaccines were ordered by leading Philippine companies that have promised to donate half the doses to the government.

Officials have said that deals with other pharmaceutical companies are in the works and might be sealed early next year. Pfizer has also applied for emergency use permission in the Philippines, officials said.

So far, the Philippines has confirmed over 460,000 COVID-19 cases -- one of the highest figures in Southeast Asia -- with over 9,000 deaths.