ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

EU, ASEAN to hold summit in December to develop supply chain

Two blocs seek to tighten ties and cut reliance on Russia, China

Past summits between the European Union and ASEAN were limited to members of the EU's executive body.   © Reuters
YASUO TAKEUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

BRUSSELS --The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will hold a summit of national leaders in December for the first time to discuss expanding trade and infrastructure assistance as the EU seeks to strengthen ties with the Asian bloc and counter Russian and Chinese influence.

The interbloc summit of this type opens Dec. 14 in Brussels, an EU official told Nikkei. Previous summits between the two groups were attended by chiefs and senior officials representing the EU's executive body.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close