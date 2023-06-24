ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

EU takes aim at Chinese companies in new Russia sanctions

11th package focuses on curbing chips and other shipments via third countries

A commercial port in Vladivostok. Despite sanctions, semiconductors and other targeted goods and technologies have continued to make their way into Russia.   © Reuters
TAKASHI TSUJI, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

BRUSSELS -- The European Union has added companies registered in China to its list of entities aiding Russia's war in Ukraine, as part of a fresh sanctions package published Friday to stop other countries and entities from circumventing existing restrictions.

The U.S. and Europe had already restricted direct exports of products like semiconductors and radio systems to Russia, given their potential military applications. But these items had continued to flow into Russia via third countries like China.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close