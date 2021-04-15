Ending US 'Forever War,' Biden orders final Afghanistan withdrawal

NEW YORK -- President Joe Biden has announced the end of U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan, sealing the fate of America's longest war in history.

In a televised address on Wednesday, the U.S. president, who is the fourth American commander-in-chief to oversee the war, said: "It is time to end America's longest war. It is time for American troops to come home."

"We went to Afghanistan because of a horrific attack that happened 20 years ago," said Biden. "That cannot explain why we should remain there in 2021."

"We will not conduct a hasty rush to the exit. We will do it responsibly," he added, saying the drawdown will begin on May 1, the original date of withdrawal agreed between the Taliban and the Trump administration.

"War in Afghanistan was never meant to be a multi-generational undertaking," he said, defending the terms of the withdrawal, which place no new conditions on the Taliban.

Biden's announcement to withdraw the roughly 2,500 American troops by the symbolic date of September 11, 2021 -- two decades after the terror attacks that triggered the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan -- came after a phone call with his Afghan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani.

The Afghan president confirmed on Twitter that he had spoken to Biden before the official announcement. "The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan respects the U.S. decision and we will work with our U.S. partners to ensure a smooth transition," Ghani stated.

However, amid considerable speculation and warnings from experts that Afghanistan will likely descend into chaos after the American withdrawal and with the Taliban expected to make battlefield gains against weak national security forces, the Afghan president reiterated his optimism.

"Afghanistan's proud security and defense forces are fully capable of defending its people and country, which they have been doing all along, and for which the Afghan nation will forever remain grateful."

Biden's announcement came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Brussels, meeting NATO officials to discuss the withdrawal. According to the Pakistani military, Blinken also had a telephone conversation with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the military commander of Pakistan, which exercises influence over parts of the Taliban leadership.

The Pakistani military announced that "Pakistan will always support [an] 'Afghan led-Afghan Owned' Peace Process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders."

As reports circulated about the May 1 deadline being pushed to September 11, the Taliban, who have already withdrawn from a peace conference in Istanbul scheduled for later this month, warned on Twitter: "Attention if the Doha Agreement [for the May 1 withdrawal] is broken."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration also encountered domestic criticism.

"A full withdrawal from Afghanistan is dumber than dirt and devilishly dangerous," said Senator Lindsey Graham, a fierce critic of the U.S. administration. "President Biden will have, in essence, cancelled an insurance policy against another 9/11."

"Regardless of the main reason why President Biden is extracting the U.S. military and hence NATO from Afghanistan, the people of Afghanistan may end up being sacrificed and left to the depredations of the Taliban and Islamic State," said Shuja Nawaz, a distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and an expert on the Pakistani military. "The attempts of regional warlords to protect their own turfs will create more chaos and massive destruction. And America will not be able to return to save them."

But Michael Kugelman, senior associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center, a think tank, said: "It was a thoughtful and reasonable speech that essentially said our work is done in Afghanistan while emphasizing there will be a continued U.S. commitment to Afghanistan through diplomatic and economic support. For an Afghan audience listening to the speech, that's essential.

But not all listening in Afghanistan agreed. First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who has long professed his reservations about the peace process, took to Twitter as he rejected that process: "Quetta Shura clerical dictatorship won't work. Un-imaginable. Never." His reference was to the Pakistani city of Quetta, which reportedly houses the Taliban leadership-in-exile, also known as the Quetta Shura.