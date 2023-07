ISTANBUL -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrapped up a three-leg Gulf tour on Wednesday with 13 deals worth an estimated $50.7 billion signed in the United Arab Emirates, following his visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The size of the agreements and memorandums of understanding announced by both states offers a big boost to Turkey's economy, which faces additional stress since the devastating earthquakes in February that have cost the country more than $100 billion.