Expelled Japanese journalist senses China's rising repression

OSAKA -- For Yukihisa Nakatsu, former Beijing correspondent for Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun, when he heard about the expulsion last month of three Wall Street Journal reporters based in the country's capital, it was a case of the same old-fashioned repression of foreign media by the Chinese government.

"It's been 22 years since I was expelled, and China seems to have changed a lot, but in its essence, the politics and the one-party rule have not changed a bit," Nakatsu, who was ousted from Beijing in October 1998, told the Nikkei Asian Review. Like the trio from the U.S. news group, Nakatsu was ordered to leave China even though his press accreditation had not expired.

But the Japanese former reporter also noticed a stark difference in the way the latest incident was revealed by the Chinese authorities. "It was exposed publicly," he said, referring to an announcement by foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang at a highly followed daily news conference.

"The Chinese authorities have decided to revoke the press cards of the three Wall Street Journal reporters based in Beijing from today," said Geng on Feb. 19 during a press conference, which was streamed online due to the coronavirus outbreak. The foreign ministry issues press cards for all foreign journalists working in China.

When Nakatsu was kicked out back in the nineties, the news was revealed by his newspaper Yomiuri, and only later by the Chinese government. "It was only after Yomiuri revealed the fact. If the newspaper had not, Beijing wouldn't have said anything," he said. He reckons that "the rise in China's international status and the difference between now and then in its economic might have led to this kind of arrogant behavior" by the Chinese in terms of their latest, more brazen way of announcing the expulsion.

In 1998, China was trying to move on from various constraints imposed on it by the international community following the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, which resulted in the military forcibly suppressing pro-democracy demonstrators. Beijing was behaving in a more modest way, in relative terms, as it was negotiating its way towards membership of the World Trade Organization, which eventually took place in 2001.

"I could not have imagined the foreign ministry coming out openly like this at that time," Nakatsu said, who have retired Yomiuri in 2018 and now works as a public relations manager at Kansai Gaidai University in Osaka.

Yukihisa Nakatsu, former Yomiuri Shimbun Beijing correspondent, was the last Japanese journalist to be expelled from China in 1998. (Photo by Kenji Kawase)

The charge against Nakatsu was "espionage" and he was deemed to have acquired, possessed and reported on "state secrets." As there were no court proceedings or any thorough explanation of his so-called crimes, it is still unclear 22 years later what exactly he supposedly did to violate the Chinese law on state secrets.

One possibility is four articles he had written for his newspaper, which investigators shoved at him at the start of his interrogation, but Nakatsu himself did not understand why they were sensitive.

In his mind, the security bureau wanted him to reveal his sources in order to bulk up their own files of evidence against those people. He believes that his refusal to reveal his sources ultimately resulted in his deportation.

He became more confident in his hypothesis when he met Juergen Kremb -- Beijing correspondent for German magazine Der Spiegel, who was expelled a month after Nakatsu -- in Singapore, where both of them were coincidentally posted in later years.

"I felt that we had been using the same source in Beijing," said the Japanese journalist.

Kremb, who had published a book on renowned dissident Wei Jingsheng, was ousted by the Chinese regime on similar grounds to Nakatsu, after his Beijing office was raided and he was interrogated just like his Japanese counterpart.

The ostensible reason for the removal of the WSJ reporters last month was the publication of an opinion piece by Walter Russell Mead carrying the headline "China Is the Real Sick Man of Asia." According to Geng at the Chinese foreign ministry, this was considered to be "racist".

Even though the three reporters had no direct connection with the opinion article, the decision was made to banish them. Since the causal relationship does not match up, opinion varies as to Beijing's real intention -- such as the incident being linked to China's wider bigger rivalry with the U.S., which has categorized five Chinese state media outlets as being equivalent to foreign government missions, and whose American representatives and personnel should be treated as such.

In a book about his two-year stint as Beijing bureau chief of Japanese daily Sankei Shimbun around the turn of the last century, Yoshihisa Komori said that "nobody knows why reporters get expelled from China," referring to the cases of Nakatsu, Kremb and others.

"This state of 'not knowing why' acts as a powerful deterrent for some foreign journalists in China," Komori said.

Nakatsu, too, noted the possibility that reporters in China will "self-censor" their work, given recent and past developments.

As a long-time China watcher, he believes the country is likely to be successful in overcoming the current coronavirus crisis. "People talk about the vulnerability of the regime over and over again, but they have managed to pull themselves up, even after the Tiananmen crackdown," he said.

But that does not mean foreign journalists should not be critical of China, he said. "If there's something wrong, we need to keep on saying it."