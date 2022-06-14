Faced with wartime crises, WTO struggles to remain relevant

GENEVA -- The World Trade Organization faces a major test for its future this week as its highest decision-making body meets here to discuss supply chain disruptions and a brewing food crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The WTO's Ministerial Conference kicked off Sunday with representatives from more than 100 member countries, the first major meeting in five years. Chronic disagreements between developed and emerging economies have long stymied decision-making at the organization.

As the world grapples with uncertainty and crises on multiple fronts, "this is a time to demonstrate that multilateralism works," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in her opening speech.

"Now, more than ever, the world needs WTO members to come together and deliver," she said.

But the first day already signaled that forging cooperation would be a challenge. Just 56 members signed a statement supporting Ukraine.

"The impact of the war, including the blockage of Ukraine's access to the Black Sea, is seriously jeopardizing food supply in some of the most vulnerable parts of the world [and] risks pushing millions of people into food insecurity," the statement said.

But the number represents about one-third of the WTO members. Absent from the list are China, which opposes Western sanctions on Russia, and India, traditionally friendly to Moscow.

The food crisis will be a major topic. Grain and vegetable oil exports from Ukraine have been stalled because of the blockade of Black Sea ports. This has prompted countries including India and Malaysia to restrict food exports to secure supplies for their own populations. The World Food Program is expected to discuss exempting food for humanitarian aid from the export controls.

Also on the agenda are eliminating fishing subsidies that lead to overfishing, waiving the patents on COVID-19 vaccines, and the reestablishment of a system to resolve trade disputes among member countries.

But with members deeply divided on each issue, agreement remains elusive.

Unanimity among all 164 members is needed for any decision at the WTO. The Doha Round of multilateral trade negotiations, which began in 2001, never concluded, owing to conflict between developed and emerging countries.

"The sense of urgency among commerce officials over the WTO's inability to make any decisions has never been stronger," a diplomatic source in Geneva said.

Kenichi Hosoda, Japan's state minister of economy, trade and industry, told reporters Sunday that the unanimity rule has "room for reconsideration."

The invasion of Ukraine further disrupted already strained supply chains. The WTO in April released a forecast expecting global merchandise trade volume to increase 3% on the year in 2022, a downgrade from its previous projection of an 4.7% increase.

The U.S., Europe, and Japan have imposed trade sanctions on Russia, suspending exports of semiconductors and machine tools. According to the Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis, the Eastern European and Commonwealth of Independent States emerging economies -- of which Russia is one -- logged the sharpest merchandise volume import decline by region in March, down about 16% from the previous month.

Since the invasion, more than 1,000 foreign companies have announced withdrawals, downsizings or postponements affecting their Russian operations, a Yale University tracker shows, signaling further supply disruptions.

As U.S. president, Donald Trump imposed a series of sanctions on China under his "America First" ideology. And American protectionism continues under current President Joe Biden. Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework initiative, launched with Japan, South Korea, India and others, does not include measures to advance trade liberalization

As the world economy becomes divided into exclusive trading blocs that go against global trade, the WTO could sink further into irrelevance.