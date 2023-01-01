ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Fairness, not just democracy, to be key for sailing divided world

Nikkei Fairness Index screens nations as trustworthy or risky as trade partners

The United Nations offices in Geneva. Conflicts such as U.S.-China rivalry and Russia's invasion of Ukraine increasingly divide the world and slow globalization.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | U.S.

TOKYO -- Globalization is at a standstill as conflicts, including U.S.-China rivalry and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, increasingly divide the world. Still, businesses and people sometimes repair such divisions as they seek affluence abroad. To sail this divided world, "fairness" will be the key compass for all.

A sign reading "Tesla" hangs at the Mexican border in the northern Nuevo Leon state city of Colombia, marking a dedicated lane for trucks heading to the electric vehicle giant's plant in Austin, Texas.

