'Fish diplomacy' deepens ties between Indonesia, Japan

JAKARTA -- Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako as state guests from June 17 to 23, offering them surprise gifts. The show of hospitality was part of Indonesia's effort to deepen ties with Japan, which is becoming increasingly important geopolitically.

According to an official with the Indonesian presidential palace, in preparation for the imperial couple's visit, Jokowi examined the history of two previous trips to Indonesia by Naruhito's predecessor, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, taking careful note of a gift of fish.