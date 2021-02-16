Former Korean comfort woman seeks ICJ ruling on compensation

SEOUL -- A former South Korean comfort woman is asking Seoul and Tokyo to settle in the International Court of Justice the thorny issue of compensation for women like her who served Japanese soldiers in military brothels during World World II.

Human rights activist Lee Yong-soo, 92, told reporters in Seoul on Tuesday that the ICJ is the right institution to resolve the longstanding matter that has undermined relations between the two neighboring countries.

"I am desperate. There's no time. My last wish is that we get the ruling by the international law," Lee said. "Let's go to the ICJ together. And let's resolve it completely and not make enemies anymore."

Lee's comments came one month after a Seoul district court ruled that the Japanese government must pay 100 million won ($91,000) in compensation to each of 12 former comfort women for their suffering during the war. But Tokyo declined to accept this, saying it is violation of international law that exempts a sovereign state from being sued.

The woman's comments appear to be aimed at refuting the Japanese government's claim that South Korea is violating international law.

However, it is not sure whether South Korea and Japan would agree to take the case to the international court as they failed to agree to do this a few years ago over the issue of Koreans forced to work for Japanese companies during the war. An ICJ lawsuit would require agreement by both Seoul and Tokyo.

Comfort Women Action for Redress and Education, or CARE, a U.S.-based civic group supporting Lee, said that the ICJ is a principal and neutral judicial organization under the United Nations that conducts trials clearly and transparently.

CARE said there are many benefits of bringing the case to the ICJ because it will offer the opportunity to reveal many documents and testimonies that point to Japan's wartime actions.

"The materials submitted to the court or testimonies given about the Japanese military's 'comfort women' system will permanently leave behind a vast amount of historical records as the Nuremberg and Tokyo trials in the past did," said Shin Hee-seok, a researcher of international law at Yonsei University. "The ICJ can find that Japan bears legal responsibility as the institution of the Japanese military 'comfort women' constituted war crimes and crimes against humanity in violation of international law."

"Lee's suggestion for the ICJ was unexpected because neither our government nor the Japanese government is willing to do so," said Lee Won-deog, a professor of Japanese studies at Kookmin University. "Our government is changing its Japanese policy from historical issues to cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan to resolve the North Korean issue."

Japan considered bringing the case of forced laborers to the ICJ in 2019, following the South Korean Supreme Court's ruling to force Japanese companies to pay compensation to wartime Korean laborers. South Korea rejected the offer, saying it would take too much time and energy.

In 2015, the two countries surprised many by claiming to have "finally and irreversibly" put the issue to rest.

Under an agreement between the administration of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the government of South Korea's conservative president at the time, Park Geun-hye, Japan contributed 1 billion yen (about $9.4 million) to a foundation that would support former comfort women. The two sides contended that the deal would allow them to finally move past an emotive issue that had impeded bilateral cooperation since the 1990s.

South Korea's left-wing opposition, however, was immediately critical of the arrangement, and after coming to power, the administration of President Moon Jae-in moved in 2018 to effectively nullify the deal by dissolving the foundation.