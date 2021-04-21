Former Korean 'comfort women' lose lawsuit against Japan

SEOUL -- A Seoul court on Wednesday dismissed a compensation lawsuit filed by 20 former South Korean "comfort women" against the Japanese government -- a surprise ruling as the same court ruled in favor of 12 plaintiffs in a similar case in January.

The Seoul Central District Court said that the government of Japan is not liable because it has state immunity that shields a nation from being sued in another country.

The 20 plaintiffs had demanded that Tokyo pay them a combined 3 billion won ($2.7 million) for their suffering during World War II. So-called comfort women serviced the Japanese military in wartime brothels.

"If [the court] accepts an exception in state immunity, a diplomatic clash is inevitable in the process of the ruling and enforcing it," the court said after the ruling. "Resolution of the comfort women issue should be made through diplomatic discussions."

The verdict was unexpected as the same court ruled that Japan must pay 100 million won each to 12 comfort women in January, saying the country's illegal actions are not subject to state immunity guaranteed by international law.

The court also said that a diplomatic agreement signed by South Korea and Japan over comfort women in 2015 is still valid despite having some problems.

Seoul and Tokyo agreed to set up a foundation to resolve the issue in 2015. Japan paid 1 billion yen ($9.3 million) for the Reconciliation and Healing Foundation, but it was dissolved in 2018 as the government of President Moon Jae-in said it was problematic.