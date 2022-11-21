From ASEAN to G-20 to APEC: 12 days of summitry summed up

BANGKOK -- For 12 days this month, Southeast Asia found itself at the center of great-power politics, as leaders from the U.S., China, India and elsewhere converged on the region for three major summits. Russia, increasingly isolated over its invasion of Ukraine, sent its veteran top diplomat, as the big players jostled for influence and sought to build partnerships.

First came the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings in Phnom Penh from Nov. 8 to 13, followed by the Group of 20 summit in Bali and finally the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok, which wrapped up Saturday.