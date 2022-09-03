G-20 fails to adopt energy communique amid supply scramble

TOKYO/BALI, Indonesia -- Group of 20 energy ministers failed to issue a joint communique at climate talks on Friday, as countries prioritize securing energy supplies amid market uncertainties exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

With the world facing an energy crisis, surging prices and soaring costs of living, leading rich and developing nations must strengthen cooperation and coordinate policies on energy, said Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif at the beginning of G-20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting in Bali.