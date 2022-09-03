ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

G-20 fails to adopt energy communique amid supply scramble

Rifts over Ukraine war hinder green transition among major economies

Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif, right, shakes hands with Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura in Bali on Sep. 2.   © AP
JUNTARO ARAI and KOYA JIBIKI, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

TOKYO/BALI, Indonesia -- Group of 20 energy ministers failed to issue a joint communique at climate talks on Friday, as countries prioritize securing energy supplies amid market uncertainties exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

With the world facing an energy crisis, surging prices and soaring costs of living, leading rich and developing nations must strengthen cooperation and coordinate policies on energy, said Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif at the beginning of G-20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting in Bali.

