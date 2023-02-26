G-20 finance chiefs forgo joint declaration as China backs Russia

BENGALURU -- Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the Group of 20 countries on Saturday concluded a two-day meeting in India without a joint communique, as China backed Russia against language concerning the war in Ukraine.

India, which is leading the G-20 this year, was limited to issuing a "chair's summary and outcome document" instead. This said that "most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy" -- from constraining growth and increasing inflation to disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks.